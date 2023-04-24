Asbestos team secures three major contracts

Socotec UK’s Asbestos team has secured three contracts with three of the UK’s largest supermarket and retail chains. These contracts, worth over £2.5million in annual revenue, will cover more than 6,000 properties across the UK and will include the delivery of a full suite of asbestos management, consultancy, and training services.

The new contracts will support the firm in being the largest provider of asbestos management services to the UK retail sector. In addition, the contracts include a five-year extension, which will extend the company’s partnership with one of the retailers to 16 years.

“We are thrilled to have secured these contracts with some of the UK’s largest supermarket and retail chains” said James Dodgson, commercial director, Asbestos, Socotec UK. “As the largest provider of asbestos management services to the UK retail sector, we have a wealth of experience and expertise in managing asbestos in high-traffic environments. We look forward to working with our clients to ensure the safety of their employee and customers.”

The delivery of these services will involve a team of highly experienced asbestos consultants and surveyors who will work closely with the retailers to identify and manage any asbestos risks. The asbestos team will also provide comprehensive training to ensure that all staff are aware of the risks associated with asbestos and how to work safely in environments where asbestos may be present.