Zentia unveils exciting new features to the Sonify range: elevating design and acoustic solutions

Zentia, a pioneering leader in ceiling systems, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of three new creative additions to Sonify. This innovative release introduces an array of cutting-edge features that redefine the possibilities of acoustic design, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

Launched on 6th September, these three new additions to the Sonify range enables architects, designers, and space planners to craft truly immersive environments that prioritise both form and function.

The update includes the introduction of Sonify Tilt, a solution for creating motion in design using angled panels, redefining precision alignment without the need for cable adjustments. The incorporation of 3D free-flowing materials opens up new avenues for captivating raft solutions, making spaces more engaging and visually stimulating. Installation is seamless and swift, and the innovative angles not only serve as design elements but also enhance sound absorption by disrupting sound waves and curbing reverberation within the environment.

Another addition is the introduction of Sonify Highway, which introduces an innovative design approach by allowing wider gaps between panels, emphasising the support grid as a prominent visual element. The dual layer grid, available in an array of 35 colours, contrasts aesthetically with panel and soffit shades, injecting a personalised flair. Sonify Highway not only showcases the grid but also facilitates easier access to areas requiring constant entry without the need for panel adjustments, allowing designs to evolve and reflect the dynamic nature of modern spaces.

Sonify Wall Absorbers are also now available, offering pioneering solutions in acoustic design. Sonify Wall Absorbers can effortlessly adhere to walls offering rapid and efficient installation. Architects and designers can leverage the panels as visual elements, combining multiple units to create patterns and infuse colour into the rest of the room. By achieving a vertical dimension of sound absorption, the wall absorbers deliver both acoustic and visual excellence.

John Spicer, head of new product development at Zentia, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about these exciting new features: “With these latest additions to our Sonify suite, we empower architects and designers to go above and beyond traditional acoustic solutions, and foster boundless creativity. Each component may seem small, but as a collective, they amplify design choices, offering a new dimension of individuality.”

