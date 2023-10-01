Luceco’s Safe Lighting at Leigh House

Luceco has recently supplied anti ligature luminaires to Leigh House Hospital, an acute psychiatric facility within the Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, providing treatment programmes for young people experiencing mental illness.

Anti-ligature Atlas bulkheads were installed throughout the hospital, particularly in corridors, bedrooms, and recreation spaces. Anti-ligature luminaires prevent vulnerable people from accidentally or intentionally self-harming. They are designed with reduced apertures between the diffuser and body of the fitting with minimal protruding or moving elements and rounded peripheries to prevent attachment points. Anti-ligature Atlas is ideal for personal spaces such as bedrooms or bathrooms offering dimmable, emergency, and self-test variations, and being wall or ceiling mounted with flush anti tamper screws ensuring only engineer access to the luminaire.

Linear Climate Anti-ligature was used in therapy rooms and various stores and plant areas. Suitable for use in secure environments due to its IK10 rated steel body with UV stabilised fire-retardant polycarbonate diffuser and tamper resistant screws, Climate Anti-ligature offers an efficacy up to 143 Llm/cW.

Finally anti ligature Platinum downlights were installed in reception seating areas with LuxPanel Anti-ligature being used in offices, consultation rooms, and teaching spaces. Leigh House has its own purpose-built education unit, consisting of four classrooms, two offices and spacious art room. LuxPanel Anti-ligature can be surface mounted or fitted into standard or SAS ceiling grids with flush anti tamper screws ensuring only engineer access to the fittings. Standard output, dimmable and emergency options were all used in the Installation.

