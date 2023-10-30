XPO Logistics expands and extends partnership with Samsung Climate Solutions

XPO, a provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, is marking the extension and expansion of its partnership with Samsung Climate Solutions.

As part of the extended agreement, XPO provides an integrated supply chain solution utilising its new shared user warehouse in Leicester and its in-house pallet network for nationwide distribution. Samsung Climate Solution’s storage requirements have increased by 150% in the last three years due to business growth, with the XPO site in Leicester providing a consolidated storage solution for air conditioning units and heat pumps. It now has four-times the inbound-outbound capacity of the company’s previous locations, with 95% of stock received directly from the factories and 5% as a top-up from the European Union.

Steve Fleming, head of climate solutions UK & Ireland at Samsung Climate Solutions, said: “We are thrilled with the Leicester warehouse solution in partnership with XPO Logistics. It allows us to continue to grow our business in both the air conditioning and heat pump market across the UK. Our team has grown from 19 when I joined in 2019 to 67 by the end of this year. We want to provide the best end-to-end customer service possible to match our ambitious growth plan.”

The UK heat pump market grew by 26% between 2022 and 2023, and it is expected to expand further this year, especially as people look for lower carbon ways to heat their homes. The new warehouse provides a single operating location for Samsung Climate Solutions, following the consolidation of two locations into one.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Samsung is an industry leader in the field of climate solutions, their passion and drive to innovate are our shared values and we look forward to working together in partnership to support their business’ continued development through the energy transformation the country has embarked upon.”

