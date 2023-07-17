White Paper encourages UK to embrace heat pump technology

With rapid and continued growth expected in the UK heat pump market up to 2028 and beyond, global certification body, Eurovent Certita Certification (ECC), has published a new white paper entitled, ‘Installing Efficient Heat Pumps: A Challenge of Environmental Transition.’

Detailing the difficulties and opportunities facing the UK heating market as it moves away from fossil fuel boilers, the white paper highlights the importance of installing highly energy efficient heat pumps, in the challenge to decarbonise over 30 million heating and hot water systems in homes and businesses by 2050.

‘Installing Efficient Heat Pumps: A Challenge of Environmental Transition,’ gives an overview of aerothermal and geothermal heat pumps, and the issues in achieving carbon neutrality. Covering the background of decarbonisation, the factors driving heat pump sales, and the obstacles faced by the sector at large, the white paper moves on to practical installation advice, highlighting the huge impact that installation conditions have on the energy performance of systems.

Citing the untapped potential of geothermal heat pumps – ground source heat pumps (GSHP) and water source heat pumps (WSHP) – the white paper shines a spotlight on the market in the UK, warning that it is currently underestimated by both manufacturers and installers. Geothermal energy offers a significant opportunity because the terrain is favourable in many regions, and many towns and cities are crossed by large rivers. From the homeowner installing a GSHP, to large scale commercial and industrial WSHP installations, the white paper drives home the message that this sustainable and highly efficient heating, cooling and domestic hot water solution is ideal for the UK market.

But it doesn’t stop there. The revision of F Gas Regulations and development of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants is also discussed. As is energy performance certification, which is key to enabling those specifying systems to choose the right product for every project. Covering MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) for heat pumps and Eurovent Certified Performance (ECP), the white paper confirms why certification is vital to ensuring the roll out of reliable, high performing heat pump systems.

Sylvain Courtey, President of Eurovent Certita Certification said, “While globally, we all face the challenges of decarbonisation, the UK’s previous reliance on gas means a swift and all-encompassing shift in energy and technology is required to meet net zero. Heat pumps, and in particular geothermal heat pumps, offer enormous potential and a solid solution to the UK’s heating dilemma. While that does not come without substantial challenges, vast benefits can be harnessed by installing optimally designed and installed heat pumps, which perform exactly as expected.”

As a third-party certifying body, Eurovent Certita Certification is dedicated to promoting efficient and environmentally friendly heat pump installations. The white paper offers an in-depth overview of installation best practices to contribute to the green transition, and foster sustainable and efficient heating and cooling solutions.

You can download ‘Installing Efficient Heat Pumps: A Challenge of Environmental Transition,’ for free from the Eurovent Certita Certification website at www.eurovent-certification.com/en/