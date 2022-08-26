Water management specialists Graf UK dive into rainwater harvesting

A CPD that explains the issues around rainwater harvesting and advises on the options available for specifiers and users has been launched by water management specialists Graf UK.

The 55-minute presentation delivers a range of “Rainwater research”, extending from the fundamentals (what is rainwater harvesting and why is it required) to key regulations and issues, via a user-friendly mix of “live” presentation and videos.

Graf UK’s new CPD shows just how little of the earth’s water is available for use by the global population and forecasts a global rainwater crisis in the next 25 years, with water shortages in the UK by 2040.

It advises on what rainwater can and cannot be used for, Health and Safety considerations for the installation of underground tanks, and how harvesting systems can be combined with storage for SUDS and stormwater management.

The new CPD by Graf UK, a member of the UK Rainwater Management Association, also advises on options for garden, domestic and commercial applications, how an underground tank is typically installed, and how it works (primarily from run-off from roofs).

A guide to sizing rainwater harvesting systems according to BS EN 16941-1:2018 and criteria such as expected yield and ground conditions is also featured in the CPD, along with options for modular add-ons such as covers, filters and technical packages.

To watch the full CPD go to https://bit.ly/GRAFRWHCPD.