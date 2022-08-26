Altecnic product development manager appointed chair of the Hot Water Association

Stephanie Allchurch, product development manager at Altecnic Ltd, has recently been appointed as chair of the Hot Water Association (HWA). Altecnic is a chartered member of the HWA and, having supported its aims for many years, is delighted to support Stephanie in this important role.

The HWA exists to support, drive and promote the sustained growth and improvement of standards within the entire domestic hot water industry.

Altecnic plays an active role in a number of associations pushing to educate and inform the industry – focussing particularly in the areas of product compliance, efficiency, and safety. We are proud to support Stephanie in her new role and continue to work with the HWA to promote the sustained growth and improvement of standards within the entire domestic hot water industry.

Stephanie has over 20 years’ experience in the in the industry, having worked for various manufacturers of plumbing and heating controls. She has also been an active member of the HWA for over 10 years, providing technical insight to form the basis on standards, legislation, and guidance.

Stephanie commented on her appointment: “I am so pleased with my new appointment and am looking forward to the challenges this role will entail. Working at Altecnic, a chartered HWA member, means that I am in the perfect position to take on these challenges.”

“I am looking forward to exploring how the HWA can help shape the industry position with hot water storage cylinders to help show the potential within these as ‘batteries’ to further support the journey to decarbonisation.”