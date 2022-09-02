TROX celebrates 60th anniversary in the UK

TROX UK marked its 60th anniversary with a summer celebration event for all its employees, held at its manufacturing site in Caxton Way, Thetford on Wednesday, 24 August.

The UK subsidiary company of the TROX Group was established in 1962 and a brand-new production facility was built in Thetford in 1971 to meet increasing demand. Since then, the Thetford factory has developed into a centre of manufacturing excellence for chilled beams, fan coils, grilles and diffusers, and air handling units for the group.

“Our 60th anniversary is a fantastic achievement for everyone who has been involved in TROX’s history,” said Neil Addison, managing director (sales & operations). “It is a time to remember with pride everything the company has achieved, and it is an opportunity to look to the future.”

The Group was first established in Germany in 1951 by Heinrich Trox. The UK operation has grown significantly over the years, it now employs a team of 145. Many of the company’s staff have devoted their entire careers to working for the company. The average service across the workforce is 11 years, and two of the current employees have worked for the company for more than 42 years each.

Suzanne Archer, managing director (finance & HR) TROX UK, commented: “We are extremely proud to have employees of such long-standing as part of our team at Thetford, and it has given us great pleasure to welcome new additions in recent years. Our apprenticeship programme continues to provide the springboard for careers, and we are also adding to our production team this year. Continuity and longevity are important, for everyone at here, as well as for our customers and suppliers.”