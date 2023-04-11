Top of the class: ATAG Commercial’s XL boilers are the perfect fit for schools

ATAG Commercial’s XL-F and XL-W boilers boast high levels of energy efficiency and reliability, making them perfect for schools and other educational establishments. Each boiler is available in six models, offering outputs from 70kW to 200kW from a single unit and up to 1.6MW in cascade. All models can be installed in cascade in-line or back-to-back, offering gas engineers and specifiers the flexibility required when working on a school installation.

There are over 32,000 schools in the UK, with each one requiring adequate levels of heating and hot water for students and members of staff alike. ATAG Commercial’s XL-F and XL-W boilers are the perfect option for these educational environments, thanks to their size, outputs and flexibility. Lightweight and compact, multiple units can also be fitted on the same system, while offering improved turndown ratios and modulation capacity.

All XL-F and XL-W units can be installed in cascade arrangements of two to eight boilers, ensuring reliability of ignition. Plus, with eight models within the range boasting twin heat exchanger technology, there is the added benefit of built-in redundancy inside each boiler, as each component can operate independently of the other. This enables students and staff to benefit from a comfortable and warm environment, without a school needing to be closed in the event of a boiler requiring maintenance or repair.

Adam Johnson, Southern Regional Sales Manager at ATAG Commercial, said: “Given recent increases in energy prices and operating costs, schools are keen to keep their fuel bills to a minimum, without compromising on heating and hot water demands. Our XL-F and XL-W boilers more than fit the bill – not only are they flexible yet powerful, they successfully maximise efficiency while minimising downtime in the event of servicing or repair.”

The XL-F and XL-W boilers both utilise ‘plug and play’ technology, with the pump(s) and flue non-return valves neatly integrated inside each boiler, resulting in reduced set-up time and costs. In addition, installation is made more straightforward via an advanced cascade manager, while the boilers’ connectivity via new BUS modules allows easy integration into any Building Management Systems. These modules are supported by data protocols including additional gateways to BACnet, KNX, LONbus and MODbus protocols.

Both models have ATAG Commercial’s renowned stainless steel heat exchangers and flue gas circuits for long-lasting robustness, reliability and performance. Plus, every boiler is compatible with over 150 accessories, such as hydraulic and gas kits – which include low loss headers, plate heat exchangers, flue kits, filters, pressure switches and safety valves.

All boilers come complete with a 7-year parts and labour warranty, which can be increased to 10 years (subject to terms and conditions.)

ATAG Commercial, which is part of the Ariston Group, is a manufacturer of gas fired condensing boilers suitable for a range of domestic and commercial applications. All models have proved to be highly successful throughout the UK for many years, blending manufacturing expertise with unmatched reliability.

For more information on the wide range of high efficiency gas condensing boilers from ATAG Commercial, visit www.atagcommercial.co.uk.