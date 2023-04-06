Practical, economic and technical solutions using all energy and power options will lead to decarbonisation

Rinnai’s Chris Goggin reviews the Government’s ‘Powering Up Britain’ document & strategy which aims for NetZero by 2050.

“Powering Up Britain” is the Government’s own manifesto for a national strategy to achieve cheaper and more secure fuel supplies, decarbonisation and the goal of NetZero by 2050. ‘Powering Up Britain’ sets out the department’s approach to energy security and net zero and acts as an introduction to Powering Up Britain: Energy Security Plan & Powering Up Britain: Net Zero Growth Plan,both of which are complementary and should be read alongside each other. These documents were produced after High Court action by what can be neutrally described as the ‘Green lobby’ – a combination of interested climate groups. Mainstream media have taken their own views on this. For example the BBC reported this by saying, “The government was forced to release a new net zero strategy after the High Court ruled that the original plan did not contain enough detail, and breached the government’s legal obligations under the Climate Change Act.”

This latest government released document has attracted criticism from academics and environmentalists alike who stipulate this newly produced centralized literature amounts to a watering down of previous NetZero announcements and aims.

To maintain national fuel provision and decarbonise domestic energy supplies the UK government says it will shift away from fossil fuels and continue to construct renewable energy installations such as wind, wave and solar whilst increasing nuclear capacity.

Hydrogen production and distribution will also become increasingly more relevant as the government is keen on widespread CCUS (Carbon Capture Underground Storage used for blue hydrogen manufacturing) and green hydrogen development – both forms of hydrogen can be used for industrial and potentially property heat usage.

The new plan also sets out the following objectives:

insulating 300,000 of the UK’s worst insulated homes as part of a £1bn energy efficiency programme

aiming to remove between 20m and 30m tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by 2030.

providing more than £350m for electric vehicle charging facilities

aiming to produce 25% of the UK’s electricity through nuclear power by 2050

speeding up the planning process for wind farms and solar energy sites

A main ambition of the “Powering Up Britain” strategy focuses on reducing electrical costs to be the lowest in Europe by 2035. UK energy strategists believe that clean and sustainable electrification is presently the safest way to ensure lower customer costs and carbon emissions.

We believe that manufacturers must adapt and offer the marketplace the variety and quality of products needed to achieve lower carbon through practical, technically and economically feasible pathways today.

Rinnai has adapted the range of low carbon commercial and domestic products to include technologies that support electrification. We now offer a range of products and systems powered by electric, natural gas, hydrogen-blends, BioLPG, rDME, Solar & Heat Pumps – all commercial heating & hot water systems.

For example, all Rinnai electric storage water heaters are designed with flexibility in mind. All units are fitted with between one and six titanium elements. The Kw rating within the Infinit-E range is scalable from 12kw to 72kw ensuring that our appliances are suitable for a wide variety of applications.

The overall Rinnai range is branded as H1, H2 & H3.

H1 – Hydrogen, BioLPG – water heaters & boilers.

H2 – Hybrid Systems – Heat Pumps and Solar Thermal.

H3– Heat Pumps – Low GWP.

Rinnai understands the green direction of current and future energy needs as well as the cost-of-living crises which has seen fuel costs rise to exorbitant levels. Not only has Rinnai adapted their current range to include hydrogen ready technology and products that accept renewable power such as solar and hybrid heat pumps.

Energy options will continue to expand across the UK and Rinnai will be constantly preparing products and technology that instantly provides the customer with reduced emissions and costs for their commercial or domestic property. Rinnai’s H3 range will continue to meet current customer demand through technological innovation that creates a healthier way of living.