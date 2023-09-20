There is still time to join us at The Building Services Forum 2023

We are delighted to announce the programme for a full day of information delivered by inspiring speakers as they concentrate on the sector addressing the challenges and providing technologies and solutions that can help reach Net Zero.

Morning Programme

Hoval – Realistic approach to carbon neutral solutions

Mitsubishi Electric – The road to net zero, commercial heat pumps in the built environment

Adveco – The Return of Solar Thermal

EndoTherm – Energy & Carbon Saving Additives for HVAC Systems

Lunch and Networking

Network with professionals across the building services sector, and visit the speaker table tops for one-on-one discussions over a buffet lunch

Afternoon Programme

Armstrong – Discover how district energy schemes are the answer

Panasonic – Decarbonising for a greener future

CPA Solutions – The Future of Indoor Air Management

3.45pm – Close

Limited tickets are still remaining. Get you tickets at https://bseeforum.co.uk/book-tickets/