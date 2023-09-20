There is still time to join us at The Building Services Forum 2023
We are delighted to announce the programme for a full day of information delivered by inspiring speakers as they concentrate on the sector addressing the challenges and providing technologies and solutions that can help reach Net Zero.
Morning Programme
Hoval – Realistic approach to carbon neutral solutions
Mitsubishi Electric – The road to net zero, commercial heat pumps in the built environment
Adveco – The Return of Solar Thermal
EndoTherm – Energy & Carbon Saving Additives for HVAC Systems
Lunch and Networking
Network with professionals across the building services sector, and visit the speaker table tops for one-on-one discussions over a buffet lunch
Afternoon Programme
Armstrong – Discover how district energy schemes are the answer
Panasonic – Decarbonising for a greener future
CPA Solutions – The Future of Indoor Air Management
3.45pm – Close
Limited tickets are still remaining. Get you tickets at https://bseeforum.co.uk/book-tickets/