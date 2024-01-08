The world’s first work trousers with built-in, certified kneepads
Unique, Tested and Certified to Exacting International Standards
Snickers Workwear has been inventing and reinventing Work Trousers with Kneepads since 1975.
Renowned for continual innovation, the process continues with the launch of the world’s first built-in, certified kneepads which are completely integrated into a pair of Snickers Workwear’s premium stretch Work Trousers.
The unique AllroundWork, Stretch Trousers with Capsulized™ Kneepads and Holster Pockets deliver low-profile, comfortable impact protection. They’re an innovative combination of cutting-edge sportswear technology coupled with Snickers Workwear’s world-renowned comfort, functionality and sustainable fabric design technology.
https://www.snickersworkwear.com/campaign/capsulized
These street-smart hard-working slim-fit Trousers combine enhanced flexibility and comfort with a 2-way stretch fabric plus additional 4-way stretch panels at key stress points. There’s also CORDURA® reinforced holster, ruler, and cargo, pockets.
And, as is typical of all Snickers Workwear clothing, these durable and comfortable Work Trousers with the lightweight Capsulized™ kneepads provide in-place ergonomic protection all day, every day.
Getting more information on the Snickers Workwear AllroundWork, Stretch Trousers with Capsulized™ Kneepads and Holster Pockets is easy. You call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk; or you can email sales@hultaforsgroup.co.uk