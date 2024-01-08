The world’s first work trousers with built-in, certified kneepads

Snickers Workwear has been inventing and reinventing Work Trousers with Kneepads since 1975.

Renowned for continual innovation, the process continues with the launch of the world’s first built-in, certified kneepads which are completely integrated into a pair of Snickers Workwear’s premium stretch Work Trousers.

The unique AllroundWork, Stretch Trousers with Capsulized™ Kneepads and Holster Pockets deliver low-profile, comfortable impact protection. They’re an innovative combination of cutting-edge sportswear technology coupled with Snickers Workwear’s world-renowned comfort, functionality and sustainable fabric design technology.

These street-smart hard-working slim-fit Trousers combine enhanced flexibility and comfort with a 2-way stretch fabric plus additional 4-way stretch panels at key stress points. There’s also CORDURA® reinforced holster, ruler, and cargo, pockets.

And, as is typical of all Snickers Workwear clothing, these durable and comfortable Work Trousers with the lightweight Capsulized™ kneepads provide in-place ergonomic protection all day, every day.

