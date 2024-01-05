New president of the Cooling Technology Institute

Jim Baker, Galebreaker Industrial cooling representative for North and South America since 2017, has been elected as the new president for the Cooling Technology Institute (CTI).

The CTI advocates and promotes worldwide commercial cooling technologies. The primary function of the institute is as a technical organisation producing all codes, specifications and standards for the global industry.

With over 40 years of experience in cooling technology Mr Baker begins his two-year presidency in January 2024, moving from his current position on the board of directors as treasurer.

Having been a member of the institute for most of his professional career, Mr Baker is delighted to be taking on his second presidency for an organisation, his first from 2004 to 2005.

“The CTI offers support and networking to all areas of the cooling industry, from owner operators through to material suppliers, allowing all aspects of the industry to collaborate.

“Some CTI meetings and events can have up to 400 individuals from across the globe which provides a great platform for the industry to continue progressing and moving forward,” explains Mr Baker.

CTI has been an organisation since 1955 and Mr Baker’s key aim for his next two years of presidency is making sure the future and longevity of the institute is maintained and flourishes, allowing the institute to continue for another 50 years.