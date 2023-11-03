The Work Trouser and Kneepad System To Fit Your Job 

It’s said that hard-working craftsmen and women put more pressure on their knees than many top athletes. That’s why the risk of knee injuries is far higher among trade professionals and manual workers than other occupations.[1]

One of the best ways to avoid knee problems is to wear Snickers Workwear Trousers with their innovative knee protection – KneeGuard™ – a world-leading, fully certified, trademarked system.

Snickers Workwear has 86 different types of Work trousers in multiple sizes to suit a host different trades and jobs on site – plus 8 different types of Kneepads. Together they deliver hundreds of Work Trouser and Kneepad combinations to effectively deal with different types of knee impacts; the amount of time working on knees; and individual needs for personal protection.

The unique design features of both the Work Trousers and Kneepads deliver flexibility when you walk, yet they close around your knees when you kneel down – to prevent your knees from sliding off the kneepad when moving around on the floor.

So, when you’re seriously considering long-lasting knee protection, look for the Snickers Workwear KneeGuard™ system – tested and certified for performance, efficiency and protection to deliver comfort and wellbeing day in day out.

Getting more information on the Snickers Workwear clothing range is easy. You can call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk and download a digital catalogue or email sales@hultaforsgroup.co.uk

[1] Hultafors Group UK, https://www.snickersworkwear.com/list/stories/save-your-knees .