The Sanibest Pro transforms Art Deco building

The Sanibest Pro – a heavy-duty macerator suitable for heavy usage public or commercial environments – from Saniflo UK is helping the residents of Eastbourne provide valuable services to people in need out of a large, four-storey Art Deco building in the centre of the town.

As temporary custodians of the building, the Living Life Eastbourne charity provides a community hub, including an affordable café, which required a new, accessible WC, basin and baby-changing unit. Access to mains drainage would have required digging up a solid concrete floor, creating an expensive, time-consuming inconvenience.

The solution was a powerful Sanibest Pro – a robust unit that caters to the demands of public space – installed behind the WC. The pipework runs behind a false wall and goes up and across the ceiling of a corridor behind the newly created bathroom, dropping down into a gravity-fed drainage pipe and drain that connects to a street-level sewer.

Living Life Eastbourne was designated as a warm space during the winter, which helped local residents who couldn’t afford to heat their homes, and it’s also recently been designated as a safe space for the Eastbourne Carnival. It’s a meeting space for community groups and offers a friendly, welcoming space for the homeless and those who live alone.

The Sanibest Pro from Saniflo is a heavy-duty macerator suitable for heavy usage public or commercial environments. It can pump up to 7m vertically or 110m horizontally. In the Living Life café in Eastbourne, it combines both; lifting the waste 3m and pumping it across approximately 10m where the waste falls into a soil stack.

