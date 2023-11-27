The Passive Fire Knowledge Group launch new Knowledge Hub at London Build EXPO 2023

The Passive Fire Knowledge Group (PFKG) has launched a new knowledge hub website – pfkg.org. The launch coincides with the release and publication of the first four knowledge shares.

Launched at London Build 2023 on 15th November, the PFKG’s new website provides resources on passive fire protection, articulating design related challenges. Members of the PFKG presented updates on the group’s activities, highlighting recent work and sharing future plans at part of London Builds Fire Safety Stage.

Founded in 2022, the PFKG is a not-for-profit collaboration comprising major contractors, specialist installers and relevant trade associations. This collaborative forum aims to lead the culture change in the construction industry that has been espoused since the Grenfell tragedy by the likes of Dame Judith Hackitt, politicians and other bodies.

The new PFKG website features a knowledge section and sees the publication of the first four in a series of knowledge shares and a best practice guide. This includes 3 knowledge share documents and a specification presentation: –

Knowledge share#1: MEP Service Positioning and Separation within Compartment Walls

Knowledge share#2: Wall Compatibility Checks

Knowledge share#3: Shaft Walls and Service Penetrations

Presentation: MEP Services Penetration Seals Best Practice Design and Specification

Commenting, Will Pitt and Joe Cilia, Joint Chairs of the Passive Fire Knowledge Group (PFKG), said: “One year on, our group has gained crucial experience that has enabled us to establish an effective structure and identify potential risks. We now have a robust framework allowing us to highlight issues and agree where the risks are so they can be articulated with one voice in the form of peer reviewed ‘Knowledge shares’. This has highlighted issues where designs are difficult to achieve because products have not been developed or tested to meet the requirement, or current test standards are too restrictive.

Collaboration across the trade bodies is a key factor to the success of the group and the issues raised in the knowledge shares will be picked up by the relevant trade body, with the resulting advice and process published by them.”

The PFKG is focused on concerns related to firestopping passing through internal compartmentation, including dry lining, and the specification of internal non-loadbearing fire resisting partitions (firewalls).

The forum also considers other issues including the lack of test data for real life installations, the performance requirements of firestopping, independent inspection during construction and recording of details, and the lack of education in those designing, procuring and installing passive fire protection.