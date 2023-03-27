Swedish company wins award for compact heat pump

Heat pump company Qvantum has received the German ISH Design Plus award for a new apartment heat pump. The heat pump is so compact that it can be installed, for example, under a kitchen sink and will be able to replace the gas burners that are now to be phased out in the cities of Europe.

“It’s a fantastic acknowledgment for us to be awarded this prize,” says Qvantum chief executive Fredrik Rosenqvist.

The company has been producing heat pumps for more than 30 years and is currently in a rapid expansion phase. Over the last years, Qvantum has recruited industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 500 years. The company made headlines in January when it raised €42 million in capital from some of the most influential investors in Sweden. More than any other start-up or scale-up in the country this year.

The Design Plus competition rewards future-proof products which demonstrate an optimum combination of sustainability, aesthetic appeal, and functionality and is one of the most prestigious and well-known awards in Germany. That a company that makes its German debut receives the award is unique, but then Qvantums apartment heat pump is a unique product.

The apartment heat pump can fit under a kitchen sink and is designed in modules. This makes it easy to both install and service. The tap water tank can be placed on a wall anywhere in the apartment.

“The majority of all apartments in Europe are heated by small gas burners that are installed in each apartment,” says Fredrik.

We replace the gas burners with low-temperature local district heating networks that are then combined with these compact heat pumps. Our solution makes it possible for European building owners to rapidly switch to fossil-free heating, both in new and old developments. We change the way the cities of Europe are heated.

Quantum’s solution is based on local low-temperature district heating networks, with centrally placed heat pumps. The networks only have a water temperature of about 10 – 20 ° C. The energy in that grid can then be used by the apartment heat pumps, both to provide heating and cooling. Along the circuit, excess heat and cold is harvested, and the energy is recycled to the grid. The concept is also known as 5th generation district heating and saves about 80% of the energy compared to heating with gas burners. It is also wholly CO2 free if renewable electricity is used. Knox. Besides reducing greenhouse emissions, it also results in zero exhaust of NOX and other local pollutants.

“In Sweden, we are used to using heat pumps in private homes and district heating in cities. But in continental Europe, both technologies are relatively unknown. Now there is talk about a complete ban on the installation of new fossil systems already next year so it’s a sudden awakening among developers. We see an enormous interest, and we’re building a brand new factory in Sweden just to meet demand.”

The factory will have a production capacity of some 50,000 heat pumps annually. Besides the apartment heat pump, Qvantum has also designed a complete range of heat pumps for both exhaust air, geothermal energy, and air-to-water. The range stretches from 4 to 192 kilowatts.