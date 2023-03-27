Groupe Atlantic invests in Clade Engineering Systems

Clade Engineering Systems (Clade), the manufacturer of natural refrigerant CO2 heat pumps, is partnering with Groupe Atlantic’s UK, ROI & North America Division. Clade manufactures natural refrigerant CO2 heating and refrigeration solutions for the UK, offering a turnkey solution from design and manufacture through to aftercare.

Shaun Edwards, chief executive of Groupe Atlantic, UK, ROI & North America Division said: “As part of our strategy and commitment to offer the most advanced technologies for all our customers, we are delighted to be investing in Clade. By strengthening our expertise and portfolio in CO2 heat pumps, Groupe Atlantic will be able to give its commercial customers even more choice when it comes to paving the way for a sustainable and greener future.”

Clade will join forces with the commercial brands from Groupe Atlantic, including Ideal Commercial Heating, Hamworthy, ACV and Keston.

Founded in 1985 as a refrigeration services company, Clade has deployed over 500 natural refrigerant appliances and since expanded into manufacturing refrigerant appliances and CO2 heat pump technologies. A specialist in helping customers reduce carbon emissions, Clade’s range of energy-efficient heat pumps can generate from 50kW to >1MW, offering extensive choice for customers in the retail, commercial, industrial and public sectors. With expertise in natural refrigerant technology and heat pumps, Clade upscales Groupe Atlantic’s commercial offering, providing customers with even more choice on an industrial scale.

Going beyond the manufacturing of heat pumps and refrigeration, Clade provides a complete end-to-end solution to maximise performance and energy efficiency of their innovative and cutting-edge technology. This includes maintenance, aftercare and digital services to optimise performance and energy efficiency through condition monitoring, remote diagnostics and analytics.

Darren Finley, managing director of commercial products, Groupe Atlantic, UK & ROI Division said: “Clade is a market leader in natural refrigerant CO2 heat pumps and this investment enriches the range we can offer to our customers providing the strongest offering to the UK market. Designed in the UK specifically for the UK market, their use of CO2 refrigerants and R290 propane aligns with our strategy to decarbonising our heating solutions and helping customers with their path to net zero.”

Dean Fros, managing director, Clade said: “We are excited to partner with Groupe Atlantic and benefit from the expansive support and knowledge that comes from partnering with a Group that has a collective history of over 100 years of expertise in UK domestic and commercial heating. We look forward to the opportunities working together will bring and being able to offer our cutting-edge technologies to even more commercial customers.”