Suit Up With Snickers Workwear’s New Winter Jackets

That’s when you’ll need to keep safe from the elements with your own protective shell. A weatherproof outer-layer with one of Snickers Workwear’s Winter Jackets.

This kind of protective shell will deliver effective wind and water protection to keep you warm, dry and ensure the effectiveness of the clothing underneath. You’ll want to avoid getting too warm, so insultation combined with ventilation features in your Jackets are absolutely vital.

Check out the new FlexiWork Quilted Jacket, which is windproof, water-repellent and designed to be durable and weatherproof for great technical functionality.

Like all Snickers Workwear’s Work Jackets, it’s built to be weatherproof enough to keep the elements at bay and durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of hard day’s work but still delivering the level of breathability and ventilation you need for a comfortable and effective day at work.

For more information on the Snickers Workwear Work Jackets range, call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk or email sales@hultaforsgroup.co.uk