Suit Up for Work with Snickers Workwear Mid-layer Clothing

Snickers Workwear’s innovative and sustainable Mid-layer clothing has excellent breathability for efficient body-temperature management when you’re working hard.

The body-mapping designs and sustainable fabrics keep you ventilated as the heat from your body is regulated to give you winter warmth and cooling comfort when you need it.

The new autumn-winter styles include the FlexiWork High-Vis Hoodie which is stretchy, versatile and made from a 2-layer mesh fabric and recycled polyester fibres. This Class 1 Hoodie comes with glow-in-the-dark and flashes and plenty of features to deliver comfort and functionality.

Use FlexiWork Jacket underneath an outer layer on cold days or on its own in milder conditions. It’s made from a functional fabric with a high content of recycled polyester fibres and an ergonomic design for plenty of freedom of movement.

For comfort freedom of movement on chilly workdays, the FlexiWork Fleece Hoodie is ideal. The recycled polyester fleece fabric offers great insulation while long cuffs with thumb grip provide extra protection against cold air.

All Snickers Workwear Mid-layer Jackets, Fleeces, Sweatshirts and Knitwear come in a range of styles and High-visibility options for different working environments and weather conditions.

So, to make sure you get the right protection, visibility, flexibility, durability and ventilation, you should check out all the layered Climate Control garments from Snickers Workwear that work together to suit your workday.

For more information on the Snickers Workwear Mid-layer clothing range, call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk or email sales@hultaforsgroup.co.uk