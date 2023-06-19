Sports lighting that cannot be beaten

The new multi-million-pound Trailfinders Sports Club is second to none, constructed by Tensile stretch fabric buildings specialist Collinson Construction. Collinson Construction worked with Zumtobel to meet all the sports facility’s requirements for the lighting.

Eric McCormick, Mechanical & Electrical Manager, Collinson Construction, says, “The Zumtobel CRAFT high bay luminaire was selected to showcase each sports area to its full potential, with the Collinson design team working closely with Zumtobel and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to produce lighting schemes that would achieve Competition Regional/Club level artificial lighting to each of the sports areas resulting in some outstanding visuals both internally and externally.”

The Cricket Hall scheme had to meet ECB requirements, and controlling the glare was a priority. Paul King, Key Account Manager Zumtobel, said, “We needed to provide 1000 lux with a UGR<19. We delivered what was required using our CRAFT high bay luminaire with a narrow beam optic.”

Similarly, for the Rugby Hall, Zumtobel’s CRAFT and RESCLITE PRO emergency luminaires were selected as they are certified for Sports Hall applications and perform well with lux levels (500 lux), glare (UGR<19) and efficacy (146lm/W).

Zumtobel’s CROSSIGN provides highly efficient emergency signage (100 lm/W) to the sports halls, and the LITECOM system provides Trailfinders with an excellent solution for controlling their new lighting while enabling them to improve their energy efficiency and cost saving.

Furthermore, Zumtobel’s sister brand Thorn Lighting’s Piazza IP65 wall luminaires are installed on the building surround, and Mica Slim recessed architectural floodlights provide accent lighting to the façade.

Reuben Hill, Acting General Manager of Trailfinders Sports Club, said: “We are delighted with this new wonderful facility, and our domestic clubs and local community schools, clubs and societies are loving using it. Feedback from existing and new users is incredibly positive, proving to be as good as we hoped.”

“The lighting complements the build with a robust, safe and energy-efficient solution.”

Photograph accreditation: Redshift Photography