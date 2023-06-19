From Waste to Wow

Skanska, a leading construction and development company dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, partnered with TRILUX to create an eco-friendly and inspiring workplace for its UK head office. The project aimed to enhance lighting efficiency while maintaining the existing look and type of luminaires, with a focus on minimal carbon emissions.

TRILUX devised a solution that allowed for the retention of the existing fittings whenever possible. They also implemented a Take Back scheme for the old LC60 linear luminaires. The team retrieved the linear lengths of luminaires and carefully disassembled them for repurposing and recycling.

The project identified that the current linear lighting, initially designed for a call centre at 6000K, was excessively bright and cool in appearance. TRILUX conducted tests to adjust the colour temperature by introducing an amber filter, rendering the colour temperature closer to 4000K, resulting in a warmer appearance to meet the lighting requirements.

TRILUX also took measures to reduce carbon emissions during transportation and waste management. They implemented minimal packaging, one-trip collection, proper dismantling, documentation, photography, and labelling of all components.

By refurbishing 650 metres of lights at Leavesden Park and using colour filters instead of purchasing new ones, Skanska saved approximately 17 tonnes of CO2e.

Through their commitment to circularity and sustainability, TRILUX and Skanska demonstrated their dedication to a greener future. Reece Bannister, MEP Project Manager at Skanska, praised the collaboration with TRILUX and their shared values, highlighting the positive impact it had on creating a great new office for employees.