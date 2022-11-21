Saniflo provides a new CPD offering

Saniflo UK – part of the SFA Group and a designer and manufacturer of pumps, macerators and lifting stations – has a new CIBSE-approved CPD offering for Public Health Engineers, Mechanical Consultants, Architects, Mechanical Installers and Specialist Resellers. The hour-long talk, which can be supplemented with a two-hour session of pump curve training if required, is designed to discuss and offer technical training on macerators and lifting stations for commercial and domestic buildings. This CPD is part of wastewater and drainage in the public health sector/mechanical engineering.

By the end of the presentation, attendees will understand the challenges of gravity-fed drainage systems, be able to identify where and when to use a macerator or lifting station, be able to navigate critical installation requirements and considerations, understand some of the key differences between the lifting station technologies, and be able to use pump curves to help specify the correct pump.

To book a CPD for your organisation, call 020 8842 0033 or email marketing@saniflo.co.uk

For more information and technical details, please visit www.saniflo.co.uk