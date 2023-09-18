Sales of insulation surge as industry reacts to Building Regulations

National builders’ merchant Jewson has recorded an uplift in sales of its sustainable product ranges following the new Building Regulations, which apply to all construction projects in England.

Seen by many as the stepping stone to the Future Homes Standard in 2025, the grace period for the new Building Regulations ended in June this year, with Part F, Part L, Part O and Part S updates all relating to sustainability.

In the first half of 2023, Jewson has reported a rise in sales of enhanced insulation, sustainable cladding and wastewater heat recovery systems. Sales in air source heat pumps have also risen, which are favoured in the Part L regulations, compared with traditional methods of heating.

Sales data from Jewson’s Making Better Homes range, which focuses on more sustainable building solutions, were 66% higher in the six months to June 2023, compared with the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by a rise in sales of innovative insulation, which saw a huge 367% rise. Even when accounting for inflation, this demonstrates a significant uplift in demand.

Wastewater heat recovery systems also surged in popularity, with sales 276% higher in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022. Sustainable timber cladding sales rose by 18%, while sales of carbon reduction products, such as recycled cavity liners increased by 17%.

Matthew Handley, category innovation manager at Jewson, says: “We know the period leading up to the new Building Regulations was challenging for many of our customers and we have been working hard to help them navigate this as smoothly as possible.

“By presenting all the products and services in one place through the Making Better Homes range we aim to create a one-stop-shop for everything tradespeople and builders need to remain compliant and build more sustainably. The data suggests that insulation and wastewater heat recovery systems are proving particularly popular, but it will be interesting to see what other opportunities arise in the second half of the year, as the industry continues to adopt more sustainable solutions.”