Rinnai Can Lead a Horse to Temperature Accurate Warm Ablution Water

There is an equine population of over 700,000 in the UK with a small fraction of that devoted to commercial horse racing, known as the ‘Sport of Kings’, at courses across the British Isles. The racing horses account for less than 20,000 of that population – but all horses need correct attention in terms of routine, feeding & nutrition, exercise, grooming and animal welfare – which includes keeping them clean.

And horses are big business – the whole market is estimated to be worth £8 Billion with just £3Billion being the value of the sports racing industry.

Keeping horses clean and groomed is extremely important and all equine stables and farms give great attention to hygiene and for this they need copious and ready flows of temperature controlled hot water. Chilly water can be extremely uncomfortable for the horse, so owners need to make sure the water is warm enough for the horse’s comfort and tolerance. The ideal water temperature for bathing a horse is around body temperature (this can range between 37.2°C to 38.5°C (99.0°F to 101.4°F), something around 37°C would be ideal.

“The above temperatures are near set points within the Rinnai water heater range of products, so this is a real differentiation to any other type of hot water delivery at a commercial stables or equine centre,” says Peter Seddon for Rinnai.

It should also be noted that recent studies by Pennsylvania University in the US show that horses also preferred to drink warm (66 Degrees F), not cold (32-38 degrees F). This is a critical part of well-being. Horses, also, can be prone to stomach illnesses – colic. Increasing water consumption can decrease the likelihood of this so keeping a horse properly hydrated is key to avoiding colic.

Many stables have installed Rinnai hot water heating units for instant volumes of accurately controlled hot water systems – many are powered by LPG and prepared for renewable liquid fuels either through bottles or bulk tanks.

One stable that houses over one hundred racehorses recently installed a Rinnai system. The stables instant access to a water heating system that provides clean, temperature controlled hot water on demand. The Rinnai system can happily deliver over one thousand litres per hour and even more if the system is manifolded.

Rinnai Hot Water Heaters are “A Rated” for energy efficiency and offer temperature control at the push of a button. Rinnai’s innovative Water Heater technology is a convenient option for the domestic, equine, and agricultural sectors.

The stables owner commented,” We are incredibly happy with the new Rinnai system as the old one had had its day. Now we get continuous flow, I turn a tap on and we have temperature accurate hot water straight away. The system is fast, effective clean and easy.”

Rinnai’s Water Heating technologies are ideal for equine businesses that require access to temperature accurate hot water that ensures complete on-site hygiene. Cost effective and operationally efficient Rinnai Water Heating technology can also be used in multiple applications and sites, whether the property is domestic, commercial or off-grid, Rinnai can supply an innovative solution for your property’s requirements.

RINNAI’S H3 DECARBONISATION OFFERS PATHWAYS & CUSTOMER COST REDUCTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC AND OFF-GRID HEATING & HOT WATER DELIVERY

www.rinnai-uk.co.uk/about us/H3

Rinnai’s H3 range of decarbonising products include hydrogen / BioLPG ready technology, hybrid systems, and a wide range of LOW GWP heat pumps and solar thermal. Also, within Rinnai’s H3 range is Infinity hydrogen blend ready and BioLPG ready continuous flow water heaters which are stacked with a multitude of features that ensure long life, robust & durable use, customer satisfaction and product efficiency.

Rinnai’s range of decarbonising products – H1/H2/H3 – consists of heat pump, solar, hydrogen in any configuration, hybrid formats for either residential or commercial applications. Rinnai’s H3 range of products offer contractors, consultants, and end users a range of efficient, robust, and affordable decarbonising appliances which create practical, economic, and technically feasible solutions. The range covers all forms of fuels and appliances currently available – electric, gas, hydrogen, BioLPG, DME solar thermal, low GWP heat pumps and electric water heaters.

Rinnai H1 continuous water heaters and boilers offer practical and economic decarbonization delivered through technological innovation in hydrogen and renewable liquid gas ready technology.

Rinnai’s H1 option is centred on hydrogen, as it is anticipated that clean hydrogen fuels will become internationally energy market-relevant in the future; Rinnai water heaters are hydrogen 20% blends ready and include the world’s first 100% hydrogen-ready hot water heating technology.

Rinnai H2 – Decarbonization simplified with renewable gas-ready units, Solar Thermal and Heat Pump Hybrids. Rinnai H2 is designed to introduce a practical and low-cost option which may suit specific sites and enable multiple decarbonisation pathways with the addition of high performance.

Rinnai H3 – Low-GWP heat pump technology made easy – Rinnai heat pumps are available for domestic and commercial usage with an extensive range of 4 – 115kW appliances.

Rinnai’s H3 heat pumps use R32 refrigerant and have favourable COP and SCOP.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year, operating on each of the five continents. The brand has gained an established reputation for producing products that offer high performance, cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic continuous flow water heaters offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources. Rinnai condensing water heaters accept either existing fuel or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or DME.

Rinnai products are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. Rinnai offer carbon and cost comparison services that will calculate financial and carbon savings made when investing in a Rinnai system. Rinnai also provide a system design service that will suggest an appropriate system for the property in question. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry including detailed CPD’s. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

