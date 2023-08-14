Rinnai – Biomass Strategy a positive step towards a just transtion for off-grid sites

Rinnai has welcomed the UK Govt’s policy paper “Biomass Strategy 2023” that outlines the growing importance of biomass fuels as well as a future expansion which will see production levels rise. Biomass energy is comprised of materials of biological origin such as plants, wood and waste (manure).

Professor Paul Monks, the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Department of Energy Security comments in the report,” The United Kingdom has set an ambitious target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Meeting this target will require a significant shift in our approach to energy and low carbon technologies. There has never been a more crucial time to take action.

“Biomass can play a significant role in decarbonising nearly all sectors of the economy. The UK is already a global leader in biomass policy and technologies, with biomass accounting for 8.6% of our energy supply in 2022.” Biomass materials are nationally sustainable with 66% of domestic biological ingredients deriving from the UK.

UK policy makers are keen on introducing alternative energies that prevent the release of emissions and provide clean power to commercial and domestic applications. Another form of alternative bioenergy is DME. DME is renewable dimethyl ether and it is produced from renewable and recycled carbon feedstock. It is a clean-burning fuel which is chemically like propane and butane, so it behaves in the same way as LPG.

Just like LPG, DME is easily and safely transported as a liquid in pressurised cylinders and tanks. It is specifically important to off grid sites up and down the UK.

DME is a simple solution that allows commercial and residential users to further reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a more sustainable future.

DME maintains a low greenhouse gas footprint, reducing emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. Depending on the feedstock and production process used, DME can even have negative greenhouse gas emissions.

Says Rinnai’s Chris Goggin, Operations Director, “We are in advanced developments of DME heating and hot water units that deliver identical operational performance results to that of a traditional water heater. Rinnai has already produced water heaters that accept LPG and BioLPG in anticipation of widespread carbon clean fuels being introduced into the UK energy market.

He continues, “Rinnai fully endorse the UK’s Biomass Strategy and constantly strives for technological solutions that encourage carbon neutrality and economic use for customers. Rinnai continue to design and manufacture pragmatic, economic and technically feasible products that are aimed at low and no carbon solutions.

He adds, “Rinnai understand that policy shifts affect the options of UK customers who seek decarbonising products. Rinnai is working hard to navigate any divergence in future UK power policy by providing multiple products that operate on electrical power with our Heat Pump and direct electrical ranges and gaseous fuels including Hydrogen and DME. The latter has a potentially huge role in supporting off grid sites that require practical, technological and economically viable solutions.

RINNAI'S H3 DECARBONISATION OFFERS PATHWAYS & CUSTOMER COST REDUCTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC AND OFF-GRID HEATING & HOT WATER DELIVERY

www.rinnai-uk.co.uk/about us/H3

Rinnai’s H3 range of decarbonising products include hydrogen / BioLPG ready technology, hybrid systems, and a wide range of LOW GWP heat pumps and solar thermal. Also, within Rinnai’s H3 range is Infinity hydrogen blend ready and BioLPG ready continuous flow water heaters which are stacked with a multitude of features that ensure long life, robust & durable use, customer satisfaction and product efficiency.

Rinnai’s range of decarbonising products – H1/H2/H3 – consists of heat pump, solar, hydrogen in any configuration, hybrid formats for either residential or commercial applications. Rinnai’s H3 range of products offer contractors, consultants and end users a range of efficient, robust and affordable decarbonising appliances which create practical, economic and technically feasible solutions. The range covers all forms of fuels and appliances currently available – electric, gas, hydrogen, BioLPG, DME solar thermal, low GWP heat pumps and electric water heaters.

Rinnai H1 continuous water heaters and boilers offer practical and economic decarbonization delivered through technological innovation in hydrogen and renewable liquid gas ready technology.

Rinnai’s H1 option is centred on hydrogen, as it is anticipated that clean hydrogen fuels will become internationally energy market-relevant in the future; Rinnai water heaters are hydrogen 20% blends ready and include the world’s first 100% hydrogen-ready hot water heating technology.

Rinnai H2 – Decarbonization simplified with renewable gas-ready units, Solar Thermal and Heat Pump Hybrids. Rinnai H2 is designed to introduce a practical and low-cost option which may suit specific sites and enable multiple decarbonisation pathways with the addition of high performance.

Rinnai H3 – Low-GWP heat pump technology made easy – Rinnai heat pumps are available for domestic and commercial usage with an extensive range of 4 – 115kW appliances.

Rinnai’s H3 heat pumps use R32 refrigerant and have favourable COP and SCOP.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year, operating on each of the five continents. The brand has gained an established reputation for producing products that offer high performance, cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic continuous flow water heaters offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources. Rinnai condensing water heaters accept either existing fuel or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or DME.

Rinnai products are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. Rinnai offer carbon and cost comparison services that will calculate financial and carbon savings made when investing in a Rinnai system. Rinnai also provide a system design service that will suggest an appropriate system for the property in question. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry including detailed CPD’s. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

