Reshaping Health Services to Address Ill Health

The Clydebank Health and Care Centre was designed to change how care is delivered to the local community, combating the area’s history of ill health. Thorn and its sister brand Zumtobel, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, worked with Wallace Whittle to design a lighting scheme to achieve the desired aspirations.

Ewan Arthur, Key Account Manager – Specification at Zumtobel Group, comments, “The atrium is the star of the lighting scheme. Unlike the Greenock Health Centre, where we had the striking ONDARIA luminaires, the architect looked to provide a different aesthetic and wanted square fittings to complement the space. To address this, we designed a square SLOTLIGHT infinity arrangement to provide adequate illumination and ensure it was easy to clean with minimal maintenance.”

Ensuring clinicians have the right light to perform diagnostic work in the consultation and treatment rooms, the Thorn IQ Wave provides a clear and low glare (UGR<19) light with excellent colour rendering (CRI >80). Its IP44 rating allows easy wiping down of the luminaire to aid infection control throughout the space.

Thorn’s Voyager star helps the building meet the latest European standard EN 1838. Furthermore, the plant rooms have been installed with Thorn’s Aquaforce Pro IP66 moisture and dust-resistant luminaires, which offer efficiency as high as 141lm/W.

Zumtobel’s LITENET lighting control system offers numerous advantages in terms of efficiency, cost and environmental impact, so light is only used when required.

Martin Lorimer, Associate, Wallace Whittle commented, “It was important to Wallace Whittle when completing the designs for both health and care centres (Clydebank and Greenock) that we established and maintained a high quality, efficient lighting and lighting control design to ensure the client aspirations, and our own, became a reality in a highly robust and efficient installation. The support of Thorn and Zumtobel to the contractor team of BAM Construction, Arctech Scotland and the design team from concept to completion was fantastic.”

The project was shortlisted for a 2022 Scottish Design Award and AJ Architecture Awards.