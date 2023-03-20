Combi-what?

Press fittings have made life a bit easier for many installers, be it for drinking water, heating or gas. Piping system specialist SANHA takes this one step further with combipress. Their metallic fittings are designed in such a way that they can be pressed with different jaws and slings with original V and M contours in addition to SANHA’s own contour.

This function is called “combipress” by the manufacturer. It summarises three important advantages of using SANHA, all designed to make installations simpler:

Apart from Push & Stay and the Leak Path function for added safety, all metallic fittings up to and including 54 mm can be pressed with SA, V or M jaws (for their MLCP pipes and fittings, TH, B, F, H and U can be used). Larger dimensions which are not used as often can still be pressed with the SANHA and M profile.

The benefit here is obvious – installers can use their existing tools and be safe in the knowledge that the connection will do what it is expected to do.

This applies to all metallic press fit series, such as the SANHA-Press Gas series. Here the manufacturer offers dimensions 12 – 54 mm which can be used with all copper pipes according to EN 1057.