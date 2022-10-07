Real benefits to joining new network

Plastic piping and underfloor heating manufacturer Polypipe Building Products is launching a membership scheme to offer value to underfloor heating engineers.

Polypipe Underfloor Heating’s Approved Engineer (AE) programme launched this week and will give members access to expert advice and extra support on design and quotation.

There will also be training opportunities covering all aspects of underfloor heating installation, from auto balancing manifolds to smart controls.

Dean Asher, head of technical and customer services at Polypipe Building Products, said: “With the impact of lockdowns over the past couple of year, now is a great time to reconnect with colleagues across the industry. It’s also a good time to stand out from the crowd and offer customers the assurance that you have the experience to do a great job.

“We believe that our Approved Engineer network will be very useful for installers and contractors as they enjoy the benefits of the specialist training our technical experts can offer.”

Although it is free to register to become a Polypipe Underfloor Heating Approved Engineer, anyone wishing to join will need to demonstrate that they have the necessary skills and experience as an installer. Polypipe’s technical team will be vetting all new members.