Johnson Controls acquires Rescue Air Systems

Johnson Controls, the specialist in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings has acquired Rescue Air Systems, a provider of firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS) that enable firefighters to refill breathing air bottles within a building during responses.

“We are committed to providing the best and most complete fire protection systems in the industry,” said Anna Khanova, vice president, global product management, Johnson Controls fire suppression products. “This equipment allows us to better serve a rapidly growing safety vertical and comply with jurisdictions where FARS are increasingly required by code. As we help improve fire protection in buildings, our customers will benefit from a single, trusted source for residential and commercial fire suppression solutions as well as specialty applications.”

A better alternative to carrying fresh air bottles into a building, FARS stations are designed to replenish firefighters’ air bottles in less than two minutes using a building-installed air standpipe system. Just as water standpipes in buildings provide ready access to water, FARS provide firefighters with quick access to a safer, more constant and more dependable source of breathing air inside a compromised structure in an emergency.

“When we started RescueAir almost 30 years ago, our goal was to make the world a safer place by equipping buildings and other large structures with firefighter air replenishment systems,” said Anthony Turiello, RescueAir CEO and founder. “With this acquisition, Johnson Controls will help us realize that vision on a global scale, and we’re excited our product will join their unique suite of fire suppression and safety offerings to better serve our customers.”

Rescue Air Systems, based in San Francisco, will add to Johnson Controls’ comprehensive portfolio of fire suppression products and solutions available today including fire sprinkler system products; foam agents and hardware; and special hazards products.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.