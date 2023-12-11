QDOS gives kudos to Saniflo 

Well established in the event sector, QDOS Event Hire provides high quality temporary accommodation, welfare and toilet facilities for some of the UK’s most prestigious events, films and TV shows including Chelsea Flower Show, Goodwood and Wimbledon. The company also provides solutions for smaller events and activities working with event organisers, production companies and sporting bodies to supply high quality cabins, restrooms, modular buildings and washrooms.

When it comes to the discharge of black and grey waste, QDOS has opted to use Saniflo pumps and lifting stations to ensure that the bathroom experience is a pleasant one for event attendees. For single WC’s and accessible toilets, the Sanibest Pro is used and provides a durable unit for heavy use, commercial applications. It takes waste from both the WC and a basin and is simple to install, maintain and uninstall at the end of the event. For larger applications, such as toilet blocks and showers, a Sanicubic lifting station takes waste from varied appliances thanks to its multiple connection points and large capacity. In the run up to the festive season QDOS has installed 12 Sanicubics to take the waste away from the WC blocks at Glasgow’s Winterfest. The Sanicubics are installed inside waterproof boxes with plenty of insulation to prevent frost ingression.

QDOS has been using Saniflo products for many years and sources them from Richmond’s; a local plumbing merchant. Jonathan Reid is a Regional Manager for QDOS and oversees the installation of event facilities on site;

“Using Saniflo products at events is a no-brainer. Our staff are extremely experienced in installing them so it’s a no hassle solution for us and ensures customers have better facilities at an event. Our latest product is a ‘Changing Places’ accessible toilet block. Saniflo macerators are perfect for these units because we keep the whole modular unit low to the ground for the ramp, but we still have the to pump waste away up and into a holding tank.”

For some events the QDOS team is able to connect the Saniflo products to an on-site sewer, but in the majority of cases a storage tank is used which is regularly emptied by a specialist waste removal business.

“Alternative solutions, such as composting toilets are useful in low volume applications, but QDOS tends to supply for large scale events, so we need solutions for bigger units and therefore more waste. The Sanicubic is a standout product for such events – it is powerful enough to cope with frequent use. We always choose the Saniflo brand because the products are exceptional quality, extremely robust and very powerful. They just don’t let us down.”

