Panasonic’s heat pumps honoured in the 2022 Good Design Awards

The Aquarea K and L Generation heat pumps have been recognised in the 2022 Good Design Awards (sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion). As well as recognising the performance efficiencies of the units, the judges commended the outdoor unit’s design which blends into the landscape and contributes to the improvement of the surrounding environment.

The Good Design Award selects “good design” from various industries and an experienced jury panel deliberates to recognise design that aims to lead our lives, industries, and society as a whole to a more prosperous one.

This year’s award scheme received 5,715 entries, with a total of 1,560 submissions being selected for awards. Among all the winners, 100 designs received especially high evaluations from jury members and were selected as the GOOD DESIGN BEST100, including Panasonic’s Aquarea K & L Generation Heat Pumps.