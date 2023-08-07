Panasonic introduces Smart TV offer to celebrate R290 Heat Pump launch 

Panasonic is celebrating the launch of its new Aquarea L Series R290 air source heat pump into the UK with a Smart TV promotion running from July to 30th September 2023. This exciting offer aims to reward Panasonic’s valued PRO Partners with a Panasonic 4K 65” Smart TV on their first installation of the new energy efficient and eco-friendly Aquarea L Series R290 Air Source Heat Pump.

Starting July 2023, Panasonic PRO Partners who choose to install the highly efficient and environmentally friendly Aquarea L Series R290 Air Source Heat Pump during this promotion period (1st July 2023 to 30th September 2023) will receive a state-of-the-art Panasonic 4K 65” Smart TV. This exceptional offer combines cutting-edge heating technology with immersive entertainment.

“The Panasonic Aquarea L series of heat pumps introduces the natural refrigerant R290 to Panasonic’s domestic air-to-water heat pump series (with a GWP of only 3). With the introduction of this exciting new unit, Panasonic is driving forward its GREEN IMPACT plan, as well as its vision for a carbon-free society. We want to reward those installers who help lead the way with the decarbonisation journey.” Added Jose Alves, Regional Director for the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands for Panasonic.

The Aquarea L Series R290 Air Source Heat Pump is renowned for its low carbon, energy-saving capabilities and exceptional heating performance, even in low outdoor temperatures. Designed to optimise efficiency and reduce energy consumption, this heat pump ensures installer companies can provide their clients with cost-effective and sustainable heating solutions.

This exclusive offer is available to Panasonic PRO Partners for a limited time only, (1st July to 30th September 2023) so we encourage them to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity. To be eligible, installers need to purchase and install one Aquarea L Generation heat pump and one Panasonic DHW tank, connect to Panasonic Smart Cloud and Wiser control kit to qualify for the Panasonic 65″ 4K Smart TV.

For further information on the Aquarea range of heat pumps, please visit https://www.aircon.panasonic.eu/GB_en/happening/aquarea-k-l-series/ or for more information on how to claim your Panasonic 4K smart 65” TV, visit the Aquarea L incentive scheme page: https://www.aircon.panasonic.eu/GB_en/Pro-Partners-de-carbonise-smart-TV/#scheme