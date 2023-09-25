Panasonic expands commercial solutions with upgraded nanoe™ X for Better IAQ

Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions’ innovative nanoe™ X Mark 3 generator now comes built-in as standard in two more of its air conditioner ranges – the MU2 90×90 Cassettes and the MF3 Adaptive Ducted Units, which are widely used for various commercial applications.

Panasonic’s nanoe™ X generator Mark 3 is the latest generation of the innovative nanoe™ X technology which helps improve indoor air. nanoe™ X inhibits a wide range of harmful bacteria, viruses, mould, pollen and allergens be they airborne, on hard surfaces or fabrics. It has the largest amount of hydroxyl radicals (also known as OH radicals) in the history of nanoe™, generating 48 trillion OH radicals per second, 100 times more than the original technology. Known as nature’s detergent, the increased number of OH radicals now generated by the nanoe™ X generator Mark 3 ensure an even higher level of performance and brings these natural benefits to the indoors. so that the indoor environment can be a cleaner and more pleasant place.

The MU2 90×90 Cassette VRF system ensures trusted power and high efficiency, satisfying customer needs thanks to its high energy savings, maximum comfort, and cleaner air. Thanks to the unit’s cleaning function, the inside of the indoor unit is automatically dried after cooling/drying operation, and nanoe™ X is activated to suppress mould growth. The units are available in 11 capacities ranging from 2.2kW to 16kW.

Designed for installation in retail, hotel, offices, and high-end residential applications, Panasonic’s Adaptive Ducted Units are a compact and slim system that boasts excellent performance. The performance of nanoe™ X technology is maintained even with 10 m long ducts. The units are ideal for installation environments with low ceilings and vertical installations and are available in 12 capacities from 1.5 to 16 kW.