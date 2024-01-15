Novus – new dual voltage LED shaver light from Ovia

Ovia continues to expand its range of lighting solutions and the latest addition is Novus – a 7W LED Dual Voltage Shaver Light, which joins the company’s growing domestic lighting category.

The IP20-rated Novus is available in a white and chrome finish and offers a cool white 4000k colour temperature output with an impressive 450 lumen. It features a traditional design and is operated via pull cord switch.

Ovia’s Novus Shaver Light is suitable for domestic and commercial use.

www.oviauk.com