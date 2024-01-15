MAGDUO – two-wire fire alarm system from ESP

ESP’s MAGDUO Two-Wire fire alarm system is aimed at small to medium contractors, offering them a highly flexible and adaptable system that will save them time and money on the installation process.

Two-Wire fire alarm systems are based on standard conventional system technology. Unlike standard conventional four wired systems where the detectors, call points and alarm devices for each zone are wired on separate circuits, MAGDUO utilises intelligent Two-Wire technology, which allows all devices to be wired on the same set of two-core zone cables back to the control panel – enabling it to use a single circuit per zone both for detection and to power the sounders. This advanced technology can reduce both installation and material costs.

In total ESP’s MAGDUO range comprises 25 individual products including 2, 4 and 8-Zone fire panels (available in a grey or black finish), as well as repeater panels – also in grey and black – with the 4 and 8 zone panels able to support up to 8 repeater panels. A FlexiPoint detector is programmable to 7 different modes including smoke and heat detection and there are various sounders, strobes and call points in the range.

With its adaptability, speed of installation and cost-effectiveness, MAGDUO provides an ideal fire alarm solution for a range of small to medium sized projects such as restaurants, retail outlets, schools, offices, apartments and hotels.

ESP is offering full training on the system to all wholesalers and installers. www.espuk.com