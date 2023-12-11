NICEIC boosts training portfolio with four new Level 3 qualificatons

NICEIC has bolstered its training portfolio by launching four new Level 3 qualifications with awarding body EAL. The newcomers cover electrical energy storage systems (EESS), electric vehicle charging installation (EV), and fire detection and fire alarm systems.

Paul Collins NICEIC’s technical director, commented: “In response to changes in the sector, and by way of maintaining technical standards, the industry is moving towards implementing stricter mandatory requirements to recognise professional expertise and there is likely to be a greater focus on formal qualifications in the future.”

“Our aim is to support electricians on this journey. Together, we must drive the industry forward, prioritise safety, instil quality, and uphold the technical integrity of the profession.”

Delivered by NICEIC’s leading industry experts, these qualifications underline the brand’s dedication to raising standards and fostering technical excellence. The new qualifications are:

Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Electrical Energy Storage Systems – 2 days.

This qualification covers the skills and knowledge required for the safe design, installation, commissioning, and handover of electrical energy storage systems (EESS). It reflects the guidance provided by the IET Code of Practice for Electrical Energy Storage Systems, together with the requirements of BS 7671.

Level 3 Award in the Requirements for the Installation of Electric Vehicle Charging – 1 day.

This qualification covers the underpinning technical requirements for the installation of electric vehicle charging points (EVCP). It reflects the guidance provided by the IET Code of Practice for Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation, together with the requirements of BS 7671.

Level 3 Award in the Requirements of Fire Detection and Alarm Systems in Dwellings – 2 days.

This qualification focuses on fire detection and alarm systems within grades D – F, but also covers grades A and C. It introduces key legislation and regulations that apply to the design, installation and commissioning, certification and maintenance of fire detection and fire alarm systems in dwellings, as detailed in BS 5839-6.

Level 3 Award in the Requirements of Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems for Buildings BS 5839-1:2017 – 4 days.

This qualification covers the full content of BS 5839-1, Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems for Buildings. It provides information on the planning, design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of fire detection and fire alarm systems for non-domestic premises.

Nik Mitchell, head of training at NICEIC, commented: “Having listened to our customers we know how much they value formal qualifications and the recognition they bring. Our new offerings reflect these needs, and we are thrilled to bring them to market.”