Daikin bolsters Sustainable Home Network with nine openings in 2023

Daikin UK has opened the doors to nine new centres and showrooms this year, growing its national Sustainable Home Network by almost 40% year on year.

In 2023, Daikin UK expanded its Sustainable Home Network by opening centres across England, Scotland and Wales – including Northampton, Sheffield, Yorkshire, Aberdeen and Port Talbot – in partnership with builders’ merchants, heating specialists and energy companies across the UK.

This expands Daikin UK’s network of walk-in centres for homeowners to learn more about the benefits of renewable heating solutions before being partnered with a trusted local installer.

Local installers can use the centres to access free training and resources, with around 90 training sessions delivered by Daikin UK and 700 spaces available for installers, every month. This helps installers to diversify into low carbon heating and cooling solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses as fossil fuels are phased out.

Trusted installers also benefit from lead generation and enquiries through the centres, sending homeowners their way for a quality installation experience.

Over the course of 2023, the new centres invited homeowners, installers, housing associations, government representatives and local councilors to celebrate their openings and recognise the important role they can play in driving the adoption of renewable heating systems.

The growth of Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network comes during continued demand for heat pumps, boosted by the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, increased at the start of October to £7,500 of support.

This is alongside funding available through the Home Upgrade Grant, the removal of VAT on heat pump installation, and the continued support with up to £7,500 for Scottish homeowners through the Home Energy Scotland scheme.

Iain Bevan, commercial manager, heating & renewables at Daikin UK, commented: “It’s been an incredibly busy year of new openings across our Sustainable Home Network. We are proud to be partnering with so many builders’ merchants, heating specialists and energy companies up and down the country.

“Together, we are tackling the green skills shortage and making a significant contribution towards our national net zero targets. And we’ve got even more new centre joining our network over the coming months into 2024.

“The Sustainable Home Network allows specialist low carbon heating businesses to step up and help the nation achieve its net zero goals.

“Being able to discuss heat pump technology and their significant cost savings in person is vital, as is knowing that it will be installed by a highly trained professional – which is exactly what our Sustainable Home Network is all about.

“The recent boost in funding through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, and the continued support through the Home Energy Scotland scheme, means heat pumps are now more affordable than ever and have huge potential to reduce energy usage and bills in the home.”

Installers who join Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network can benefit from free, hands-on training at its industry-leading training centres around the UK, to develop their heat pump installation and commissioning expertise.

Other benefits of joining the network include dedicated technical support, sales-ready leads, business support, and special offers. For example, Daikin are offering £250 to MSC certified installers each time they fit a Daikin air-source heat pump in England, Scotland or Wales. The scheme is directly linked to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and the Home Energy Scotland Scheme (HESS). In Scotland, the eligible products also include hybrid boilers.

Running alongside the Installer Incentive scheme, Daikin’s new installer offer provides free local heat pump training in a Daikin Sustainable Home Centre and £100 off easy MCS accreditation, alongside end-user warranties for customers, so installers can concentrate on quality installs.

In addition to this, new installers will also benefit from 40% off the first heat pump unit purchased at a local centre and commissioning support for the first installations.