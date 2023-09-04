New ‘prefabricated solutions’ service as offsite manufacturing spikes

With offsite construction and the prefabricated building systems market booming, a new prefabricated solutions’ service from Elta Fans is now available. The solution is set to help cut installation costs and speed up building projects with greater efficiency and compliance while enhancing site safety.

Modern Methods of Construction and offsite initiatives are growing exponentially across the UK. To highlight this, earlier this year, the Crown Commercial Services selected 29 firms to be part of the £10bn Offsite Construction Solutions framework, with public sector buildings across healthcare, education, justice and defence all expected to swing toward modular construction.

Elta Fans’ Prefabricated Solutions service is suitable for specifiers and contractors working on commercial building projects of any scale. Fans and ancillaries, such as acoustic equipment, mounts, panels, flexible connections, fan controls and more, can all be assembled offsite and delivered as a compliant assembly. These are then ready for crane lifting, resulting in quick, efficient installation. The ventilation and air movement manufacturer is one of the first in its sector to offer this kind of solution across multiple fan types and ranges.

Colin Moss from Elta Fans has pioneered the service and elaborates on the multiple benefits specifiers and contractors can gain by going down the prefabricated assembly route. He said: “Installing individual components on-site can be a cumbersome and time sensitive task. It requires ample storage and working space, leading to congestion on busy sites and increasing the potential for site safety issues. The collection and assembly of various parts can also be time-consuming, causing delays to projects.

“Not only this, but site time is costly, and labour costs can quickly add up when dealing with unnecessarily complex, site installations. With prefabricated solutions, these challenges are a thing of the past, and you can manage these expenses and have better quality control of the finished product.”