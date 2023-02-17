New oval bulkheads from Ovia

Ovia has expanded its range of bulkheads to include the company’s first fully integrated oval shaped LED bulkheads.

VELO is the name given to the new range of 15W CTA switchable oval bulkheads, which are available in a white or black finish.

The VELO bulkheads are IP65 rated as standard, or IP54 rated with the PIR version. They are CTA Switchable in the following colour temperatures – 3000K, 4000K and 6500K. The CTA switch is located inside the 6-screw terminal housing on the rear of the luminaire.

Ovia’s full range of lighting solutions, including the new oval bulkheads can be seen in the latest Ovia catalogue – issue 4 – which can be downloaded from the Ovia website www.oviauk.com as well as from the Scolmore Group app.