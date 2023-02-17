ESP adds 12 new kits to Fort smart security range

Leading security solutions supplier, ESP, has seen sales of its Fort smart security range soar since it was launched last year, with the Fort smart security kits proving particularly popular. Having examined the individual products that account for most orders, the company decided to extend its range of kits to offer installers an increased range of product options as a boxed unit, rather than having to buy extra individual products.

ESP has taken the six kits that formed part of the original Fort smart security range launch and incorporated extra products into each one to create 12 new additional kits. This now brings the total number of Fort smart security kits available from ESP to 18.

The six original kits in the range are made up as follows:

Kit 1 – smart hub, 1 x PIR, 1 x door/window contact and 1 x remote control.

Kit 2 – smart hub, 2 x PIR, 1 x door/window contact and 1 x remote control.

Kit 3 – smart hub, 3 x PIR, 2 x door/window contact and 2 x remote control.

Kit 4 – smart hub, 4 x PIR, 2 x door/window contact and 2 x remote control.

Kit 5 – smart hub, 1 x Pet PIR, 1 x door/window contact and 1 x remote control.

Kit 6 – smart hub, 2 x Pet PIR, 2 x door/window contact and 2 x remote control.

Each of these kits is now available in two further options – with A) an additional smart alarm keypad and external solar powered smart siren, or B) an additional smart alarm keypad, external solar powered smart siren and smart Wi-Fi doorbell.

The Smart Alarm Keypad is usually positioned in an entrance, hallway or landing of a property, providing a fixed point to arm and disarm the smart alarm without using the APP or remote control. The keypad also includes ‘Home’ arm for a partial arming of the system and an ‘SOS’ function to immediately raise an alarm event.

The Smart Alarm External Solar Powered Siren is designed for outdoor use and features a built-in siren (110dB) and LED Indication. It is supplied with a rechargeable backup battery, with up to 40 day standby. An external siren is suitable for any property looking for a visible deterrent to any would be intruder.

The Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell offers full 1080p (2MP) HD live view, two-way audio, recording and visitor notifications. It is powered by rechargeable batteries, with up to 750 activations on full charge, and it comes with a plug-in RF chime included.

Fort is a complete range of smart security products, which includes smart alarm, video doorbell, video security light, sensors and a selection of 1080p cameras. They all operate under a single APP – the ‘Click Smart+’ APP – which is completely subscription-free, with no additional fees incurred. By bringing the operation of the Fort range under the well-established, tried and tested Click Smart+ APP from Scolmore, users will have control of a raft of connected home and security products all from one secure, easy to access platform.

ESP has produced an A4 brochure showcasing the whole range which can be downloaded at www.espuk.com. A video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3vy3N1unvHI.