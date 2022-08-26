New HR manager at Condair

Humidity control specialist, Condair, has appointed Louise Kelly as its new HR manager. Louise brings a wealth of experience to Condair having previously worked in HR roles at The Body Shop, Catalina Re and The Hartford.

Tony Fleming, head of sales Cluster Northern Europe at Condair, commented: “As an organisation, Condair has always been very focused on supporting and developing its team, and providing a happy and fulfilling place to work. It’s because of this that I am so delighted to welcome Louise on board. Having worked with such progressive companies before, we feel very lucky to have her join Condair.”

Louise commented: “I’m greatly looking forward to getting to know the people at Condair and continuing to support and develop a working environment that is collaborative, challenging, motivating and rewarding for all of our employees. With more than half of our employees having been at the company for at least 10 years, it’s evident that Condair greatly values the importance of investing in and developing people. This talent and experience really shines through in the expertise and services the company provides”.

The Condair Group is the world’s leading specialist in humidity control and evaporative cooling, with energy efficient, hygienic and innovative technologies for commercial, industrial and heritage applications. Condair is represented in the UK by Condair Ltd, which offers system design, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning, maintenance and spares. You can find out more by visiting the company’s website at www.condair.co.uk.