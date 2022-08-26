FETA poll shows concern over labour market

The latest poll of FETA members suggests that the labour market is currently the number one area of concern for firms operating in the built environment.

Industry uncertainty and a shortage of skilled labour has pushed labour costs higher and left businesses struggling to recruit the experienced personnel they need. What’s more, with the labour market stretched, many firms also face concerns over retaining existing workers.

With 43% of respondents to the poll citing the labour market as the biggest issue facing their business, it’s clear that recruitment become a significant problem for FETA members, however this is by no means the only area of concern. Availability of raw materials (21%) and rising energy costs (14%) were also high on the list of issues being faced by respondents – problems that could well get worse before they get better.

Chris Yates, FETA chief executive, commented on the findings: “The results of this poll reflect the challenging labour market and ongoing skills shortage in the industry. At FETA we are committed to supporting members struggling to fill vacancies by assisting our associations in the development of training pathways and encouraging employers to explore recruitment schemes such as the Government’s Way to Work programme.”

The Way to Work campaign is a national push to fill vacancies and help individuals back into the world of work. Those looking to fill a vacancy are allocated a named employer adviser in a local Jobcentre and granted access to a range of recruitment services.

For advice on business recruitment call the Employer Services Line on

0800 169 0178 or email employer.services@dwp.gov.uk.