Monitor your indoor air quality with VOC and CO2 sensing from Reliable Controls

Did you know some of the chemicals used in common office products and building materials emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs)? VOCs can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation; headaches and breathing problems; and even cancer. One step you can take to significantly reduce building occupants’ intake of harmful gases is to use effective VOC measurement tools.

The optional VOC sensor on SMART-Sensor, SMART-Sensor EPD, and MACH-ProView devices from Reliable Controls provides a complementary measurement to CO2 that detects a wide array of chemical compounds, both natural and humanmade, and provides better indoor air-quality measurement than CO2 alone.

Depend on technologies from Reliable Controls to monitor potentially harmful odours, fumes, and other air contaminants. Whether you need to measure particulate matter, VOCs, CO2, relative humidity, or temperature, Reliable Controls has sensor options to suit your needs.

Find a Reliable Controls Authorised Dealer near you today to create a smarter building environment that provides relevant air-quality measurement and increased energy efficiency: reliablecontrols.com/sales

Learn more about the SMART-Sensor: reliablecontrols.com/SS3

Learn more about the MACH-ProView: reliablecontrols.com/MPV

