Modutherm boilers restore heating and hot water for apartment residents

Commercial heating specialists Modutherm successfully came to the aid of residents at Lattice House, Aldgate when the building’s boiler plant failed, leaving the apartments with no heating or hot water. The situation was successfully rectified when three Genesis WM 120kW boilers from Modutherm were fitted on an in-line cascade system. Not only were the boilers installed promptly, they also offered higher modulation and saved space inside the plantroom, with easier access aiding ongoing maintenance.

When the breakdown occurred, the Lattice House management team called upon Aaron Housen, of Dunamis Heating & Mechanical Services, to urgently help restore a reliable source of heating and hot water. He had to act quickly to get the project off the ground and ensure the essential services were returned to residents as quickly as possible. He then contacted Modutherm, having used the company’s products on previous projects, to source an effective and efficient heating system. Upon discussing the application, the Genesis WM units were selected as the most suitable option available.

Commenting on the decision to use Modutherm’s Genesis WM range, Aaron said: “The three wall-mounted boilers were ideal for the small plant room and freed up crucial space, enabling all the LTHW circulators to be relocated to the rear wall. Also, as the plant room had previously experienced flooding, moving such key components to high level was imperative. The three boilers will also be able to respond better to system demands, as well as provide contingency in the event of any future issues.”

He continued: “We are really impressed with the boilers, as are the building owners, due to the boilers having a better turndown ratio than the previous appliances, which should reduce gas consumption. Plus, the cascade frame was perfect, as it allowed us to minimise build time and get the system operational sooner.”

Modutherm’s Genesis wall-mounted condensing boiler is available in a range of five models from 41kW to 149kW. Each boiler benefits from a highly durable stainless steel heat exchanger offering an efficiency of up to 108% net, as well as an integrated flue gas non-return valve. Cascade kits are available for up to six boilers and a maximum output of 900kW.

Aaron concluded: “The team at Modutherm really helped with the initial project development and the office was great when planning deliveries to minimise disruption – everyone was really happy with the level of support they provided.”

For more information on the Genesis WM boilers, or Modutherm’s complete range of commercial heating and hot water products, visit www.modutherm.co.uk.