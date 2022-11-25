MKM Newark welcomes Immigration Minister

How the building materials’ supply chain is evolving to support energy and environmental objectives in construction – and responding to the Net Zero carbon challenge – was the focus of a constituency visit by Robert Jenrick MP to MKM Building Supplies.

The MP for Newark visited MKM’s branch in the town, which opened 18 months ago, to see how the UK’s largest independent builders’ merchant is tackling carbon emissions and paving the way to greater sustainability, both across its network and the solutions it provides its customers.

Robert Jenrick, who was appointed as Immigration Minister last month, was welcomed by Kate Tinsley (MKM Chief Executive) and Bill Burroughs (MKM Branch Director). Despite the rain, Mr Jenrick was given the opportunity to see the extensive range of sustainable products available to MKM customers across its 100 branches nationwide. He also heard how merchants are managing in the face of higher raw material, energy, labour and transport costs and the impact on local customers.

Concluding his visit, Mr Jenrick MP said: “It was great to visit MKM to learn more about how the business is embracing low and zero-carbon initiatives, whilst continuing to serve the needs of their customers operating across the building, construction and property improvement markets”.

“It’s encouraging to find a successful, forward-looking business like MKM, having just celebrated opening its 100thbranch, embrace not only carbon-neutral suppliers, but carbon-negative ones too”.

“I’d like to thank Kate, Bill and their team for providing a fantastic service to builders, landscapers other trades and DIY enthusiasts with their building and home improvement projects. It gave me the chance to see their contribution to not only the Nottinghamshire economy, but also more widely throughout the East Midlands”.

The visit came after the government announcements on the Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bills Relief Scheme aimed at helping both households and companies.

MKM Newark is a merchant that is committed to raising the bar when it comes to sustainable practices. The company is currently undertaking a pilot scheme to trial solar power for onsite renewable electricity. The aim is to successfully generate enough energy to power the branch’s own operational demand, allow for future EV charging, and sell renewable electricity back to the grid.

Solar PV panels at branches is another step in MKM’s journey towards its ambitious strategic sustainability goals. This also includes the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas HGVs to its delivery fleet, electric forklift trucks for its yard and warehouse operations, and the installation of CV charging points across its branch network.

Kate Tinsley, MKM chief executive, said: “At MKM, it’s really important to us that we are ‘doing the right thing’ which extends to ensuring we are operating in the most sustainable way possible”.

“MKM Newark is pioneering in this area, so we were delighted to welcome Robert Jenrick to our branch and show him the initiatives we have introduced to lead the way in sustainable practices. It is great to have a former Housing Secretary maintain an interest in our supply chain and gain insight into the construction, housing and property RMI markets we serve”.

“Rising energy costs and global climate concerns are encouraging everyone to focus more on alternative energy technologies and MKM is no different. Along with the investments we are making to reduce MKM’s carbon footprint, we are also investing to extend our renewable technology offering for customers. This ensures they have access to all the latest innovations on the market, such as air source heat pumps”.