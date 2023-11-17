Mitsubishi Electric leads the way on sustainable home heating with launch of new Ecodan R290 heat pump

Mitsubishi Electric has announced the launch of its Ecodan R290 heat pump, further contributing to the decarbonisation of home heating. The new model, manufactured in its factory in Livingston, Scotland, results from Mitsubishi Electric’s decades of experience in producing heat pumps.

The launch of the Ecodan R290, with its low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, is a big step towards more sustainable home heating. Using a hydrocarbon refrigerant that can achieve high Coefficient of Performance (COP) values greater than four in heating mode, means higher heating performance; and with a cost-of-living crisis, this also means enhanced energy savings and reduced operational costs for a household.

The product is also designed to operate quietly, ensuring a peaceful home environment for its users, and allows for multiple zone control, enhancing energy efficiency and individual comfort.

What’s more, the Ecodan R290 has capacity to provide reliable home heating in extreme conditions too. Even in temperatures as low as -15°C, it can reach a high heating temperature of 75°C, matching that of a traditional gas boiler. Such a capability means that a house can be warmed very effectively, and water can be heated to a high temperature to provide plenty of hot water for a large family.

For a typical household (using Ofgem definition and the recent October price cap figures) running the system at a lower flow temperature would result in greater overall savings; and even more can be gained if the household can integrate with solar PV panels or access an agile tariff and utilise energy storage via a buffer tank; the lower the electricity prices get the more efficient the system and greater savings for the homeowner.

In the journey towards a more sustainable future, and to reach the government target of Net Zero by 2050, the Ecodan R290 heat pump from Mitsubishi Electric paves the way for a cleaner, more cost-effective and high-performing home heating solution.

James Chaplen, head of product marketing and communications for Mitsubishi Electric’s Residential Product Group, said:

“The case for heat pumps to be the default technology for home heating and hot water just got stronger. And with that, so has the future for the decarbonisation of home heating.

“By choosing the Ecodan R290, homeowners can reduce carbon emissions, lower energy bills, and create a sustainable way of living while maximising their comfort. This is a great step towards building a greener future, and we’re very proud to contribute to this and support the UK government on its way to Net Zero.”

For more information about Mitsubishi Electric’s Ecodan R290 heat pump, please visit: https://les.mitsubishielectric.co.uk/products/residential-heating/outdoor/ecodan-r290