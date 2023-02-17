Mitsubishi Electric brings IT cooling expertise to this year’s Data Centre World

Mitsubishi Electric is once again exhibiting at the Data Centre World Exhibition at the London ExCel Centre from the 8th – 9th March 2023, to showcase its advanced range of data centre solutions.

At the event, Mitsubishi Electric will display its product range designed exclusively for the unique working environments of IT cooling rooms, where wide variations in humidity levels and the need for constant temperature control are business critical all year round.

This includes the s-MEXT DX IT and s-MEXT-G00 DX high-precision cooling systems. The range operates as part of a highly efficient split cooling package – consisting of an indoor unit and connected to a Mr Slim R32 Power Inverter outdoor unit. These perimeter units and rack and door cooling solutions demonstrate how Mitsubishi Electric is assisting in reducing both the carbon footprint and the cost of running data centres.

On the stand, the team will also demonstrate how real-time data visualisation and smart insights can be used to help proactively optimise power and cooling. This includes the company’s ICONICS DCIM software, supports critical infrastructure operators, building owners, facility managers and government organisations to reduce the cost of design, building, deployment, energy consumption and maintenance. By giving organisations a real-time, detailed look into the operations of their data centres, users can optimise asset utilisation while reducing the frequency and cost of maintenance.

Mitsubishi Electric’s Critical Power Division, which supplies medium and low voltage distribution solutions, UPS, energy management, data visualisation and a host of other operational software to data centres, will also be sharing the stand.

Simon Prichard, Product Strategy Manager said “Our expertise in the air conditioning sector has enabled us to deliver increasingly energy efficient and diverse solutions to the IT cooling market, and the smart insights we can provide are helping to go further with both cost and energy efficiency. With the expertise of our Critical Power Division, Mitsubishi Electric has the perfect base for building our IT Cooling range infrastructure, and we’re delighted to be sharing a stand with them again at this year’s at Data Centre World Exhibition.”

Come and visit stand D330 to learn more about our diverse solutions and how Mitsubishi Electric cancan help to grow your business.

https://les.mitsubishielectric.co.uk/