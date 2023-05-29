MHIAE helps cool energy prices with FDTC-VH series 

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe (MHIAE), part of the MHI Group, encourages energy-efficient and sustainable air conditioning with its “A’ Design award” winner FDTC-VH series. The 4-way compact ceiling cassette has been designed to provide cooling and heating for a wide variety of commercial environments such as small to medium offices, retails shops, fitness centres, restaurants and many more applications.

The series boasts a flush and modern finish in white with panel dimension (620 x 620) mm & only 10mm panel depth, seamlessly blending into the ceiling and can fit perfectly to standard ceiling grid to suit all indoor spaces, ideal for installers looking for an energy-efficient yet sleek solution. Each unit within the range is available with two grill designs to fit most interior themes, a honeycomb or grid-type grill, resulting in a cooling and heating unit that offers clean airflow and merges into any environment.

Designed with user comfort in mind, each unit is also available with an optional Draft Prevention Panel with improved flexible flap control that prevents cold/hot drafts from being blown directly on the user.

Noise levels are also reduced for additional well-being by implementing a turbo fan within the unit, improving heat exchanger performance, DC fan motor and DC drain pump lifts to 850mm from ceiling reducing overall energy use and providing low operating costs.

An optional fresh air intake accessory allows the user to transfer fresh air directly via the indoor unit. The FDTC-VH series boasts several features which simplify installation and servicing, including an improved panel design, which allows the panel to be temporarily fixed to the unit. A transparent inspection window enables the suction port of the drain pump to be checked quickly and effortlessly for easy access to the fan motor.

MHIAE also offers five optional remote-control devices with this series, three wired and two wireless, enabling simple and convenient operation. In addition, for enhanced comfort and energy saving an optional motion sensor is available that detects human movement to reduce unnecessary use and costs and at the same time promotes energy efficiency.

For more information on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe’s cooling and heating solutions, please visit: http://www.mhiae.com