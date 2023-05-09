Martindale Electric celebrates 95 years of electrical safety excellence

Martindale Electric, electrical safety testing brand, is celebrating 95 years of innovation and service. Since its inception in 1928 as the UK base for the US-owned Martindale Electric Company Inc (Meco), the company has established a reputation for providing innovative and time-saving electrical measurement solutions for electricians, service and maintenance professionals, all backed up by a high standard of local service and support. As part of the celebrations, the company is running a number of competitions and promotions via its website during 2023 (more details below).

Over the decades, Martindale Electric has continued to innovate and expand its product portfolio. In the 1930’s Martindale exhibited at the first British Industries Fair in London. The 1950s saw the company focus on product development and a split from the US parent company. In the 1960s, the focus shifted predominantly toward test and measurement equipment, and the classic patented Ring Main Tester (the Check Plug) was launched in 1968. The Check Plug became an enormous success, with over 2,000,000 products manufactured and supplied to date.

In the 1990s, Martindale Electric relocated to Watford and introduced a much wider range of electrical test products designed to keep electricians and electrical engineers safe when testing electrical systems. The company’s products, such as the FD500 low-cost fuse finder, won awards and simplified the task of identifying which socket is on which circuit. By 2001, the Martindale portfolio had expanded to approximately 70 products.

During the 2000s, Martindale Electric continued to expand its range by product innovation and acquisition, and the catalogue now includes over 270 products. The company has introduced a wide range of safety products, including the patented non-trip, no battery, no test button loop tester displaying PE, PN PFC & PSC – the EZ2500 – and the HandyPAT range, three of the smallest, lightest handheld battery-powered PAT testers on the market.

In 2017, Martindale Electric moved to a new large facility – Metrohm House in Watford – bringing under one roof R&D, Service, Calibration and Sales in a modern eco-friendly building, enabling the best integrated support to the customer base.

Today Martindale Electric is a leader in Safe Isolation, offering the most comprehensive range of electrical test equipment and support to meet the varied needs of customers. Electrical safety is fundamental to Martindale, and the company’s commitment to developing, manufacturing and supplying the most trusted, safest and reliable solutions while ensuring genuine value for money has made it one of the most respected brands in the industry.

“Martindale Electric is proud to celebrate 95 years of providing electrical safety solutions to our customers,” said Managing Director, Steve Dunning.

“We remain committed to delivering the highest level of customer service and support, and we are excited to continue innovating and expanding our product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the industry. We look forward to the centenary celebration in 2028, only five years away.”